Each week you will see the date, followed by a line that reads: “TW LW TITLE-Artist (Label)-Weeks on Chart (Peak Position)”.

There are some charts missing an element or two of these details. These are charts we are still researching to finalize the accurate information.

TW (THIS WEEK)

This is the current week’s chart position.

LW (LAST WEEK)

This is the previous week’s chart position.

TITLE

This is the title of the record as it appeared on the original single release. This may vary depending on Billboard’s original listing.

ARTIST

This is the artist of the record originally as it appeared on the charts upon its initial release.

LABEL

This is the original record label according to its official release date.

WEEKS ON CHART

This is the complete weeks a specific record appeared on the entire Hot 100 charts. It is located immediately after (label)-#.

PEAK POSITION

This is where a specific record finally peaked on the Hot 100 charts before falling down the charts.

WEEKS AT #1

This is the number of weeks a specific song spent at #1 (of course only valid for #1 songs).