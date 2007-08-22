Welcome to the biggest online US Top 40 Archive
All of these pages have been compiled by John Michaelson (1955-1999) and Jarrett Nolan (2000-current) strictly through the use of Billboard Magazine, American Top 40 and the use of many publications that cater to the weekly compilation of these charts.
We are working daily to correct and fix each and every chart to make these pages 100% complete and 100% accurate through Stan Messmer, who has worked tirelessly and endlessly for the accuracy and completion of each and every chart on this site.
Who We Are
John Michaelson, Jarrett Nolan, and Stan Messmer are all associated with the music industry and/or the radio industry. These charts are meant for the public to use for research, entertainment and educational purposes only.
A Special Thanks
For their much appreciated assistance in helping us clean up all errors and mistakes and making these charts 100% accurate and complete we'd like to thank:
Kent Parks
Felipe Restrepo
Peter Manley
Steve Silva
Our Research
Some errors, typos, and misinformation may be presented variously throughout. We are working daily to correct those through research and over-looking each and every chart to find these errors and fix them.
With research through many different resources, from Billboard magazine, Joel Whitburn’s resource material, other colleagues and friends in the business our goal is to present the most accurate archive of US Top 40 history.
We have tons of research resources and will look up anything you may want, or need to know. Researching music is our business and it’s our pleasure to assist anytime anyone wants or needs this information.
Please feel free to use the contact form below if you have any questions, comments, suggestions or you just want to reach out.
How to read our charts
Individual Chart Listing
Each week you will see the date, followed by a line that reads: “TW LW TITLE-Artist (Label)-Weeks on Chart (Peak Position)”.
There are some charts missing an element or two of these details. These are charts we are still researching to finalize the accurate information.
TW (THIS WEEK)
This is the current week’s chart position.
LW (LAST WEEK)
This is the previous week’s chart position.
TITLE
This is the title of the record as it appeared on the original single release. This may vary depending on Billboard’s original listing.
ARTIST
This is the artist of the record originally as it appeared on the charts upon its initial release.
LABEL
This is the original record label according to its official release date.
WEEKS ON CHART
This is the complete weeks a specific record appeared on the entire Hot 100 charts. It is located immediately after (label)-#.
PEAK POSITION
This is where a specific record finally peaked on the Hot 100 charts before falling down the charts.
WEEKS AT #1
This is the number of weeks a specific song spent at #1 (of course only valid for #1 songs).
Weekly List Segments
Each week is cut into segments which include:
THE TOP 40 FOR THE WEEK ENDING
The complete Top 40 of that week, broken up in groups of 10. Each entry includes the current position, last week’s position, artist, title, weeks on charts, it’s peak position and record label (again, some labels are missing but are being added daily).
THIS WEEKS DROPS
These are the songs that fell off of the Top 40 for that week. In some cases this section will be empty, as the entirety of those songs fell completely off the Hot 100 for that week.
POWER PLAYS
These are songs that have risen the Hot 100 to land just outside of the Top 40 and are either potential Top 40 hits for the upcoming weeks, and, on occasion, recurrents that have a continuation through rising sales and airplay. Some of those have revisited the Top 40, while most of them do not.
NEW THIS WEEK
These songs debuted in the Hot 100 for that week. You can also see these debuts listed in chronological order at our companion site Hot 100 Singles Chronology.
Contact Us
Many people live through music to sort out their memories, and these charts are a great place to start.
We’d like to hear from you what these charts mean to you, how you use them, or why you enjoy viewing them.
We will also find the time to answer questions about these charts, or the songs you cannot find.
WEEKLY TOP 40 is an independent venture of its authors and editors, and in no way officially represents Billboard Magazine, CashBox, Radio & Record, American Top 40, or any published or broadcast media for which these posting are representative of.
Original material © Billboard.